Zuma’s daughter fights Naomi Campbell

Jabu Zuma, the daughter of former South African President, Jacob Zuma, has warned British model Naomi Campbell, to stay out of her father’s affair.

Ms. Campbell recently accused Mr Zuma of “stoking division”.

In an open letter on Instagram, Campbell stated that Mr Zuma’s defiance to court orders and subsequent jailing had divided South Africa.

According to her, South Africa’s recent deadly protests carried out by Mr Zuma’s supporters had threatened Nelson Mandela’s vision for a prosperous South Africa.

Campbell’s open letter was published on her Instagram;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR9GE5os1Du/?utm_medium=copy_link

But in a sharp response, Jabu indicated that Ms Campbell was “not qualified” to speak on Mr Zuma’s affairs.

She claimed her father had sacrificed a lot for the country’s democracy.

Touching on Campbell’s relationship with Mr Zuma, Jabu said: What you remember SA to be is not and has never been a reflection of the true SA.”

So Proud Of My Sister Jabu Zuma For This Powerful Piece “Dear Naomi Campbell” #NaomiCampbell pic.twitter.com/cp4KV1wAhe — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) July 31, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue