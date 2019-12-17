Zynnell Zuh Named Ambassador For AMB Fair 2020

Zynnell Zuh

The organisers of the Ghana Make-Up Awards have announced actress Zynnell Zuh as an ambassador for one of its flagship programmes ‒ Africa Make-Up & Beauty (AMB) Fair 2020.

The AMB Fair is Africa’s largest beauty trade fair which provides an opportunity to connect local and international beauty brands and products to experience awe-inspiring artistry from beauty practitioners.

The next event is scheduled to take place at the Event Haven from March 6 to 8, 2020 under the theme: ‘Evolve’ amidst a lot of activities and networking with other practitioners.

Zynnell Zuh ‒ who was adjudged the most glamorous celebrity at the second edition of the Ghana Make-Up Awards ‒ is one of Ghana’s few actresses known for their unique approach to fashion and looking glamorous on all occasions.

She would be steering affairs for the beauty brand leading up to the fair.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Make-Up Ghana, Rebecca Donkor, announced Zynnell’s new role, saying, “We are excited to announce Zynnell Zuh as our official ambassador for Africa Make-Up & Beauty Fair 2020.”

“We are getting things ready to give beauty consumers and enthusiasts from all across Africa three days of awesomeness at AMB Fair 2020, March 6 – 8, 2020 at the Event Haven, Trade Fair, Accra. Huge Discounts on beauty products from leading African and global brands in make-up, skincare, hair, bridal accessories – the battle of the brushes and combs,” she added.

By Francis Addo