Gunmen Attack Actress Angela Okorie

Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie was attacked by some gunmen believed to be armed robbers while she was returning from a show on December 12.

Narrating how she narrowly escaped death in an Instagram video, the actress described the attack as an attempted assassination.

She also revealed 10 bullets were removed from her head after the attack.

“Undiluted grace will never stop to exist in my home, 10 bullets were removed from my head and 2 bullets close to my eyes. God alone deserves all the glory and honor. You are God all by yourself; I am a child of grace. Nothing in this world will ever make me ungrateful for all you’ve done in my life and my family. The assassins kept on shooting for 30 minutes, no help from anywhere, no human came for our rescue, only God came to my rescue,” she revealed.

Fans and well-wishers of the actress have since been worried about her after the unfortunate incident.

A number of them took to their social media platforms to share their prayers with her.