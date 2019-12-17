Polo Beach Club, Others Release Exciting Packages For Year of Return

Polo Beach Club

Polo Beach Club and partners have released exciting Christmas entertainment packages for the ‘Year of Return’.

The packages target Africans in the Diaspora who are returning to Ghana as part of the ‘Year of Return’ initiative.

The Polo Beach Club is the first of its kind in Ghana, and it would run from December 27, 2019 till January 5, 2020.

It would feature some of the best themes, DJs, entertainers, delicious cocktails and food from the best restaurants in the city.

Afro Nation

Among the packages is ‘Afro Nation Ghana’, which is to be held at the Laboma Beach in Accra.

Keeping in line with Afro Nation’s ethos, the African edition would bring together the best artistes in Afrobeats, hip-hop, R&B, dancehall and basement.

The organisers have promised a world-class programme of live performances.

Gala

Again, there would be a ‘Black Gala’ event at the Museum For Science & Technology.

This is the first of its kind in Ghana, which is themed: ‘The Black Gala’.

The event is a celebration of black excellence, black history and black art.

Attendees to the gala are to be treated with music from various Ghanaian artistes, an open bar, museum tour, a selection of food from the African Diaspora, art exhibits, among others.

Finally, another exciting package is the ‘Bliss On The Hills’ at Kwahu Abetifi.

‘Bliss On The Hills’ is an annual week-long music festival organised every Christmas for patrons at Kwahu and its environs.

It features performances from some of the top musicians in the country.

BY Melvin Tarlue