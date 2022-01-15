‘1 Student 1 Laptop’ Goes To Legon

The Vice President and the Vice Chancellor at the laptop ceremony

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has thrown an open challenge to alumni of University of Ghana (UG) to donate towards the university’s quest to provide a laptop each to the students.

This was during a presentation of laptops to some needy students on the school’s Legon campus under the One Student, One Laptop programme initiated by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.

In all, 40 laptops were donated to the needy students.

It is for this reason, Dr. Bawumia, who has since promised to personally donate 100 pieces of laptops towards the initiative, has charged old students (alumni) of the University of Ghana to help achieve the objectives of the programme.

“I will like to encourage all alumni of the University of Ghana to fully support this very laudable initiative by the Vice Chancellor; she is doing something that is very dear to my heart, which is digitalising the processes and making sure every student has access to one laptop,” he said on Thursday, adding “So I’m challenging all the alumni to at least provide one laptop; one alumni one laptop to the university.”

The Vice President said “if they decide to do exactly that, we may end up with two laptops per student. So the alumni should support this laudable initiative by the Vice Chancellor, one alumni, one laptop.”

Aside promising to give 100 laptops on his own, Dr. Bawumia has committed to ‘knock on the doors’ of some persons in society to help donate to this worthy cause.

The university is also undertaking a classroom modernisation project, which will upgrade lecture rooms with modern pedagogical facilities and strengthen the existing learning management systems (LMS).

Government has opted to throw its support behind these initiatives, with the Vice President calling on corporate bodies to come on board and support these laudable efforts by the Vice-Chancellor, to situate the university among the elite institutions in Africa and globally.

“This is critical to go with the ongoing modernisation of teaching and learning facilities, so that the entire student experience in the university is enhanced,” he said, with an assurance that “I and my office will support the university to undertake a comprehensive digitalisation of all its processes this year.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu