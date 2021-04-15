11 Muslims Arrested in Nigeria For Eating During Ramadan

Reports gathered by DGN Online indicate that 11 persons have been arrested by the Kano State Hisbah Board in Nigeria for eating at daytime during Ramadan.

Accordingly, the suspects include three males and eight females.

They were said not to be observing the fast which is mandatory for healthy adults.

The Director-General of the Hisbah board, Dr. Aliyu Musa Kibiya, has stated that the suspects will be investigated to ascertain whether or not they are unfit to perform the mandatory fast.

He said if found guilty, they will be subjected to punishment.

He said “We will investigate and if they have cogent reasons we will release them. Those found wanting will however be enlightened and even prosecuted if need be,”.

He said a woman should not be seen eating in public during fasting “for whatever reason,” adding that the board will arrest anyone found to be eating during the day.

“Fasting is compulsory for healthy adult Muslims in the month of Ramadan except for the traveler, menstruating women, or old people”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke