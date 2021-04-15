Gov’t To Hold Consultative Meeting On Broadcasting

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Government is expected to meet with stakeholders to deliberate on broadcasting in Ghana.

The Ministry of Information is holding the consultative meeting.

A statement issued by Munira Karim, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Information, said

the meeting will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021.

According to the statement, stakeholders will deliberate on “how media related regulations can act within current legal framework to contain inappropriate media content.”

The deliberations will also look at the draft broadcasting bill, the statement indicated.

By Melvin Tarlue