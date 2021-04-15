Afede’s AWA Makes Maiden Test Flight to Ho

The much-anticipated operationalisation of the Ho Airport is on course as African World Airline (AWA) successfully conducted a test flight to Ho today.

The flight which took about 20 minutes from Accra among others, had Togbe Afede XIV, Co-Founder of AWA, top officials of Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on board.

At about 2:19pm, the AWA aircraft, Embraer 145 with number 9G-AFI landed at the Ho Airport after taking off at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra at about 2:00pm; few minutes shy of the 1:40 take-off time earlier advertised.

The flight was welcomed by the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa and other dignitaries including the Chiefs and people of Ho.

The crowd were surprised to see their Paramount Chief, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli fitted in a pilot uniform. He had dressed as such to ceremoniously ‘co-pilot’ the aircraft with the Chief Operations Officer of AWA and pilot, Captain Kwesi Oteng.

Togbe Afede in an address described the test flight as a memorable one that reminded him of his childhood in Ho Bankoe. He said as children, they always got excited when aircrafts landed at the Volta Barracks, now 66 Artillery Regiment.

It was therefore a nostalgic feeling and dream come true that he had to be part of the historic event of the first test flight of a commercial airline to Ho, his beloved city and home.

He thanked the current government and the previous one for their key roles in making the Ho airport a reality.

He, therefore, appealed to the residents of Ho and beyond to patronise the flights to make the air travel business in Ho viable and sustainable so that other airlines can also follow AWA’s example.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)