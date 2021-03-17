11 Suspended Daboya-Mankarigu NDC Executive Snub Disciplinary Committee

The Daboya/Mankarigu Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed Murtala and 10 others who were suspended by the party in connection with the 2020 general election have refused to honour an invitation by the party’s Disciplinary committee.

A statement signed by the suspended constituency Chairman, Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed Murtala, alleged that the Constituency Executive Committee never appointed Alhaji Mohammed Amin as the chairman of the Constituency Disciplinary Committee adding that the said chairman’s position is illegal and cannot sit on such committee due to his numerous roles in the constituency that put him on conflict of interest situation for the suspended members to receive fair hearing .

“On the basis of these issues, we are unable to participate in such illegal hearing. We shall however avail ourselves if such committee is properly constituted by the Constituency Executive Committee in the constituency.”

The suspended party executives however debunked the claim that some members of the party petitioned the Constituency Executive Committee over their conduct.

The Constituency Executive Committee of the National Democratic (NDC) in the Daboya/Mankarigu had suspended 11 constituency officers with immediate effect following their alleged anti-party conducts during the just ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections against Article 39 of the NDC Constitution.

The suspended executives are Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed Murtala , Constituency Chairman, Sulemana Mohammed Jak, Executive Committee member, Achulo Damba Ashagu, coopted member, Issahaku Takora, Branch Communications Officer, Nuhu Alidu , Branch Organizer, Mahama Shaibu, Branch Youth Organizer.

The others are Oldman Moru, Branch Communications Officer, Thomas Bahie Forgtah, Branch Secretary, Mohammed Alidu, Branch Organizer and Attah Hardi, Branch Communications Officer.

A statement signed by the NDC Daboya/Mankarigu Constituency Secretary, Gazari Muniru, stated that the decision was taken pursuant to Article 40 of the party’s constitution at a meeting held on January 2, 2021 following reports and petition from members of the party.

According to the statement, the said suspended members have therefore been referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the party in accordance with the constitution of the party.

“Their membership of the party has been suspended with immediate effect pending the hearing and final determination by the Disciplinary Committee,” the statement said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Daboya/Mankarigu