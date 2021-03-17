Siblings Kill Day-Old Baby

A ‘WICKED’ mother has done the unthinkable by allegedly killing her day-old baby at Abesewa near Mankranso, in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect Juliet Pomaa, 30, reportedly conspired with one Gabriel Acquah, who is also the father of the child, to kill the baby.

A police report spotted by the DAILY GUIDE confirmed the heartbreaking news but it did not explain why Ms. Pomaa and Mr. Acquah who are bizarrely said to be siblings, took that action on March 13.

The report, however, disclosed that the sister and brother who lived in the same house at Abesewa near Mankranso, were being detained by the police now.

The body of the baby, who was killed barely 24 hours after being born, has since been deposited in a morgue for autopsy and preservation.

According to reports, both siblings had an amoral affair, resulting in a pregnancy and the police are suspecting that the lovebirds perhaps killed the baby to avert shame.

The police report said Ms. Pomaa safely delivered a baby boy on March 12, 2021 but the suspects conspired to end its life without any justification.

It said the Unit Committee Chairman of Abesewa, Nicholas Ampem, on March 13, 2021, brought both siblings and the body of the baby to the police station.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi