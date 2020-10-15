12 Contestants For MTN Hitmaker Season 9

Lasmid Kela, winner of MTN Hitmaker season 8

After hundreds partook in a series of auditions for season nine of the MTN Hitmaker, 12 contestants have been finally selected for the main show.

The contestants are RBJ, Bryan, Mimi, Adepa, GabiNova, Josh Blak, Nessa Cute, Achiaa, Kwacy Boat, Kobby Tuesday, Jimi and Pashyn.

These 12 individuals in the coming weeks will be battling out for the ¢120,000 ultimate cash prize and a recording deal.

This season’s reality show themed ‘Unlock the Flow’ promises lots of excitement with high expectations from judges and fans.

The ultimate winner of MTN Hitmaker 9 will take home a GH¢120,000 recording deal.

The 12 finalists will begin the 13-week residential camping to be coached, groomed and transformed into stars.

Ghana has over the years witnessed the proliferation of music reality shows with the sole aim of identifying and nurturing young talents to become seasoned musicians.

But MTN, as part of its social responsibility, has taken the opportunity to hunt young and talented musicians who have composed their own songs to support and transform them into international stars.

MTN Hitmaker has produced music talents such as KiDi (Season 4 winner), Kurl Songx (Season 5 winner), Freda Rhymes (Season 6 winner), OV (Season 7 winner) and Lasmid (Season 8).