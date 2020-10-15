Ursula Woos Tain For NPP

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has called on the electorate in the Tain Constituency of the Bono Region to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming election.

Recounting how crucial the constituency had been for the NPP in the 2008 run-off elections, she urged the people to let their unwavering solidarity and loyalty for the party translate into presidential and parliamentary victory for the party in the December 7 election.

The Ablekuma West NPP MP made the appeal when she visited the Badu Palace in the Tain Constituency as part of a campaign tour of the region.

She sought the support of the traditional rulers, saying that developmental works embarked upon by the Akufo-Addo administration have been unprecedented; hence, seeking their blessing to continue with the good works.

For his part, the MP for Tain Constituency, Gabriel Osei, said the constituency has outlined some developmental projects embarked upon by the NPP government.

These, he mentioned, include the completion of some roads, 34 senior high schools (SHS) benefitting from the Free SHS policy, 500 youths benefitting from the ‘Youth-In-Afforestation’ programme as well as 1585 youths acquiring some vocational skills.