16 Doctors Diagnosed With Coronavirus In Lagos

Some 16 doctors have reportedly been diagnosed with coronavirus in Lagos, Nigeria.

Reports in Nigeria say the doctors are working with the Lagos State Government.

On Sunday, May 3, 2020, some medical doctors in Lagos accordingly complained about the Nigerian Government’s decision to relax the lockdown in Lagos.

The infected doctors are said to be members of the Nigerian Medical Guild.

Chairman of the Medical Guild, Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo, is believed to have told the Nigerian media yesterday that the infected doctors were in stable condition.

Nigeria has recorded some 87 coronavirus deaths already.

By Melvin Tarlue