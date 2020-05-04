Nigeria Receives $311 million Abacha Loot From The US

Sani Abacha

The Nigerian government has received a new batch of General Sani Abacha loot from the United States of America.

The US and the Bailiwick of Jersey recently remitted $311,797,866.11 recovered assets belonging to the deceased former Nigerian Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

According to the Attorney-General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the amount increased significantly from over $308 million initially declared in February to over $311 million due to the interest that it accrued from February 3 to April 28, when the funds was transferred to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Source: www.africanentertainment.com