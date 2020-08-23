1D1F: President Akufo-Addo Commissions GH¢14m Casa De Ropa Potato Factory At Gomoa

President Akufo-Addo, on Friday commissioned the Casa de Ropa Potato Factory, a project under Government’s 1-District-1-Factory (1D1F) initiative.

Performing the sod-cutting ceremony, President Akufo-Addo described the day as “a very happy for the Central Region, and, indeed, for Mother Ghana”, especially as he had, on the same way, also commissioned the Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Factory, in Ekumfi.

“This afternoon’s ceremony is in fulfillment of the promise by Government, in partnership with the private sector, to set up at least one medium to large scale enterprise in every district of Ghana,” the President said.

Congratulating the management of Casa de Ropa for the progress they made, and for being able to process orange fleshed sweet potato into puree, which are further processed into biscuit, bread, crisps and chips, using improved production technology, he noted that 1,150 direct and indirect jobs have been created by the factory.

“Another milestone achieved by the factory is the fact that women currently constitute more than 80 percent of the workforce, as a result of a deliberate policy to empower women. As the African Union Gender Champion, I commend management for this decision,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo applauded the decision taken by Casa de Ropa to be a Center of Excellence, through the collaboration with Universities and other agricultural institutions, to create a platform for research and knowledge sharing between academia and industry.

“This Factory, gradually, is positioning itself as one of the most innovative food processing companies in the country, with the potential to expand its operations to take advantage of the domestic market for processed food as well as the African market,” he added.

The President continued, “Government remains committed to supporting private sector operators, like Casa de Ropa, to become globally competitive, and, thereby, take advantage of market integration frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), whose Secretariat has been established and commissioned in Accra.”

Commending the management of Casa de Ropa Ltd for their diligence and commitment to enhance the potential of sweet potato as a new cash crop for farmers in Ghana, the President also commended EXIM Bank for granting a financing facility of about GH¢14 million in support of the project, under the 1D1F programme.

Meanwhile prior to commissioning the Factory, President Akufo-Addo visited the site of the Mumford Landing Site, a project with commenced on 16th November 2019.

With the topographic and geophysical surveysone hundred percent(100%) complete, and work on the breakwater is seventy percent (70%) complete, prefabrication of the concrete blocks for the quay wall begins in September 2020, with dredging work for the approach channel and port basin starting in December.

According to the Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Mumford landing site will be completed in June 2021, and will have the following facilities also attached to the site: an administration building, fish market, net mending hall, ice making plant, fuel depot, day care centre, toilet, and power station.