2 Arrested for Allegedly Trafficking 11 children In Tamale

Kwaku Manu , 45 and Nkabeye Joshua 24 , all natives of Zabzugu in the Northern region are in the grips of the Northern Regional Police Command for allegedly trafficking 11 children an adult.

The victims are between the ages 9 and 20 and were allegedly trafficked from Zabzugu to Kumasi to be engaged in various forms of child labour.

They are Yajome Koawan, 20 ; Vida Kubor 15, Tino Kafia, 15 ; Nimaya Tuwik, 10 , Maklanga Malan, 12 ; Belinda Malan, 14 , Happy Domoah, 14 , Bekina Ninkple, 16 , Comfort Tiba, 10 ; Vitoria Dokunora, 9 ,Mbaba Nido, 16 and Yaw Abena, 15 .

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Supt Bernard Baba Ananga, who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online, said on January 10, at about 7.30pm, the Regional Police Command, Tamale acting upon intelligence, arrested the suspects in Tamale.

According to the Regional Police Crime Officer, the arrest followed the vigilance of some good Samaritans who saw the victims alight from a bus together with the suspects at a stop over in Tamale to take dinner before continuing their journey to Kumasi.

He said a police officer who was monitoring a confrontation between the civilians and suspects over the victims in front of Tamale Vodafone office called for police intervention.

Supt. Ananga disclosed that a team of investigators from the Regional C.I.D in Tamale proceeded to the said location and arrested the two suspects.

The Crime Office revealed that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects recruited 11 children in Zabzugu and boarded a passenger bus with reg. No. AS 2430-15 to Kumasi enroute to remote villages in Western North Region to work on Cocoa Farms.

“The bus made a stop over in Tamale township at about 7:00pm for passengers to take their dinner. suspects alighted with the victims to buy food but were accosted by some good Samaritans who were suspicious of their movement. This attracted police attention leading to the arrest.”

He said the suspects have been detained and victims rescued have been sent to the Regional Police Guest House, Tamale for Shelter.

Meanwhile , efforts are being made to trace the victims’ relatives in Zabzugu to assist investigation.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimate that between 200,000 and 300,000 children are trafficked each year for forced labour and sexual exploitation in West and Central Africa.

In 2003, the Ghana Child Labor Survey Report published by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) revealed that over 49,000 children were involved in the fishing industry in Ghana.

About 25% of the children were 5/9 years of age, 41% were 10/14 years of age, and 34% were 15/17 years of age.

FROMEric Kombat, Tamale