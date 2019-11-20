2 Arrested For Manufacturing Guns In Karaga

The suspects

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that a team of 23 police and 15 military officers embarked on an operation at Karaga in the Northern region.

The team arrested one Mahamadu Fuseini, a 60 year old blacksmith and his co-worker, Mohammed Suraju involved in the manufacturing of guns.

About 73 locally manufactured long barrel guns, one locally manufactured pistol, 83 metal pipes and tools including, three hacksaw blades, two hammers, three G-clamps, three iron files, one grinding machine, three bags of dried leaves suspected to be indian hemp, four pairs of scissors, four pairs of slippers, two cutlasses, three mobile phones and an amount of GH¢ 18.60 were retrieved from the suspects.

According to DGN Online‘s source, the team proceeded to the house of one Majid Adam, another man suspected to be involved in the manufacturing of guns but he was nowhere to be found.

A search conducted in his room revealed some locally manufactured guns and tools.

The team also arrested suspects Yussif Iddrisu aged 53 and Abdul-Somed Baba aged 27 in a bush near the Karaga cemetery for possession of dried leaves suspected to be indian hemp.

The room of suspect Yussif Iddrisu was searched and another bag of some dried leaves suspected to be indian hemp and one cutlass were also retrieved.

FROM Eric Kombat, Karaga