Gov’t Withdraws Appointment Of GHS Director-General

Government has withdrawn the appointment of Dr. Baffour Awuah as the new Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Citi News sources at the Presidency confirmed the withdrawal of the two weeks-old appointment.

No explanation has so far been given for the government’s decision.

Dr. Baffour Awuah, was appointed in a letter signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bedietuo Asante on November 5, 2019.

He was given the new role following the reassignment of the former GHS boss, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare to the Presidency as an advisor on health-related issues.

Before the appointment, Dr. Awuah was the Medical Director of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Awuah was to head the GHS in an acting capacity “…pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Service, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”

The graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) School of Business and Consultant Radiation Oncologist who has been working at the KATH since June 2010 also served as the Personal Assistant of the Health Minister, Kwaku Ayemang Manu.

This latest development also comes days after it emerged that a group of health workers at KATH were said to have petitioned the President to reconsider the appointment of their Medical Director, who they say has frustrated them in the past.

However, Dr. Baffour Awuah is also alleged to have formed a pro-NPP group to rubbish the claims of the said petitioners.

