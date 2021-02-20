2 Dead , Several Injured In Crash On Tamale-Yendi Highway

Two persons died in a car crash at Kpelgini on the Yendi-Tamale highway in the Northern region on Saturday February 20, 2021.

DGN Online gathered that the crash involved a Masloc-branded minibus and a saloon car which collided head on, killing the two travelers on the spot.

The deceased persons who were traveling to Yendi to attend a wedding ceremony have since been buried at the Yendi cemetery in accordance with Islamic beliefs.

An eyewitness told journalists that the salon car attempted to dodge a pothole on the Yendi-Tamale highway and in the process veered off its lane to the other side of the road, resulting in the head-on collision.

The injured passengers of the Masloc-branded minibus were rushed to the Yendi hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile , police have commenced investigations into the matter.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi