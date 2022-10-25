2 Grabbed Over NDC Election Violence In Anyinam

The Police have arrested two suspects at Anyinam in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region in connection with the disturbances and damage caused to properties during the NDC Constituency Elections on October 23, 2022.

The suspects allegedly engaged some people to attack and destroy some properties and also disturb the peace of the area.

According to the Police, in a statement, the suspects Patrick Anyimadu and Millicent Pennin are currently in Police custody assisting with investigation while efforts are underway to get the other accomplices arrested to face justice.

BY Daniel Bampoe