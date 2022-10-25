Eastern NPP Sells Govt Projects

The Eastern Regional Communication Directorate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has showcased the projects which the current government has invested massively in.

President Akufo-Addo over the weekend ended a three day tour of the Region to inspect and commission some projects in the region.

The Regional Communications Director, Evans Osei Yeboah who addressed a presser on Monday at the New Juaben South Constituency Office outlined the account of the many infrastructure projects that the government has executed in the region.

Osei Yeboah explained that the account is limited to projects executed in the area of Education, Factories, Health, Sports and Roads between 2017 and 2021.

He explained that from “the official records we can boast of 305 infrastructure projects in various Senior High Schools; 33 initiated 1D1F factories and 17 completed and operational in the region; 17 new hospitals/health facilities ongoing in the region; and 2 multi-purpose mini stadia and 13 AstroTurf pitches, 1,487.62Km of roads constructions. We, in the Eastern region, are indeed proud of his sterling performance”.

“Even though we recognize the difficulties in the economic space and the hardships it is posing to Ghanaians, as well as the global crisis (for example, Moody’s became the third of the big three raters, alongside Fitch and S&P, to revise down the UK’s borrowing outlook from “stable” to “negative”) that has hit major economies in the past months, we strongly believe that with the kind of determination and focus the President is leading, we can overcome these challenges”.

On Education, he said the government has undertaken hundreds of infrastructure projects encompassing classroom blocks, dormitory blocs, ICT facilities etc at all levels (Basic, Senior High and Tertiary) across the region.

Below is the breakdown of the projects;

At the Basic Level, the government has constructed a total of 127 projects made up of 41 KG blocks, 12 3-unit Classroom blocks. 51 6-unit classroom blocks, 22 toilet facilities and 1 rehabilitation work.

Senior High Level

The government through 3 major infrastructure development initiatives has constructed a total of 305 projects in the Eastern region

Under the GETFund Emergency SHS Project; a total of 173 projects have been executed. They include 7 3-unit classroom blocks, 21 6-unit classroom blocks, 32 12-unit classroom blocks, 37 single dormitory blocks, 16 2-storey dormitory blocks, 3 3-storey dormitory blocks, 31 toilet facilities, 16 other structures (ICT labs, library etc) and 9 Rehabilitation works. In addition, 118 GETFund projects that were stalled, some since ex-President Kufuor’s era were either re-awarded and completed or ongoing.

Under the Secondary Education Improvement Project; Additional Financing (SEIP-AF), a total of 9 projects have been done in the Eastern Region. They include 2 3-unit classroom blocks, 3 6-unit classroom blocks, 1 6-seater WC Toilet block with overhead water tank support and borehole, 2 library blocks and 1 ICT block.

Under the Kuwait Funded Projects; a total of 5 projects have been executed in the Eastern Region. They include 1 12-unit classroom block and 4 single storey dormitory blocks.

The government is keenly interested in promoting STEM education in the region. The government is constructing 9 new STEM Senior High Schools across the country. Eastern region is blessed to have 1 built in Abomosu in the Atiwa West District. This STEM school has ultramodern facilities like Administration Block, 2No. Science Block, 2-Storey Dormitory Block, 3-Storey Dormitory Block and Library Block, Sick Bay etc.

Construction of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics Education (STEAM); Centers at Koforidua Secondary Technical School and Abuakwa Senior High School out of the 20 the government earmarked across the 16 regions.

Enhance and Upgrading of Technical And Vocational Education and Training Centers in Ghana (VACE): Kibi Senior High School is part of the 10 SHS that were selected to benefit from this program. Projects executed in the school under this program include Computer building, Electrical and Electronic Workshop Building, Rehabilitation of Building Construction, Basic Mechanical Workshop Building etc.

Establishment of TVET Centers of Excellence:

In the bid to revitalize the TVET sector, the region has benefited from the construction of one of the state of the art TVET center for excellence in Anyinam in the Atiwa East district out of the 20 the government is undertaking across the country. The Center has Food Processing – Fruit and Vegetable Line; Electrical Installations; Garment and Tailoring; Woodworking; Information Communication Technology (ICT) – Coding and programming.

On infrastructure at the tertiary level, in August 2020, President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction of the Phase II of UESD. The project cost is €45,575,000 and has the following facilities commissioned: lecture Hall for School of Natural and Environmental Science; multi-purpose auditorium for School of Natural and Environmental Science; laboratory building for School of Agriculture and Agro-Entrepreneurship Development; faculty offices (administration block) for School of Agriculture and Agro-Entrepreneurship Development; Vice Chancellor’s residency; Pro-Vice Chancellors’ residency; and key officers’ residencies.

University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences (UEAS)

This year in May 2022, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences (UEAS), in Bunso, in the Eastern Region. The $90 million project when completed which will focus on satisfying human resource demands from domestic industries.

1D1F Initiatives

Under government’ a flagship One District One Factory (1D1F) in the region, a total of33 factories have been initiated out of which 17 factories have been completed and 16 factories are at various stages of competition.

However, this account is limited to completed ones listed below;

Akro Farms; the biggest automated poultry farm in West Africa located in the Akuapem North municipality and has created 1.025 direct and indirect jobs.

Shoe Fabriek Limited; capable of producing 800 pairs of shoes per day, including security boots. Located in Akuapem North municipality and has created 144 jobs.

• Kate Krachi Timber Recovery Limited; Salvaging Tree stumps, processing into dawn timber and charcoal. Located in Asuogyaman District.

• Glofert Ghana; Bleeding and bagging of fertilizer. Located in Kyekyewere in the Ayensuano District.

• Brompton Portfolio Limited; Production of paper products. Located in the Nsawam Prison.

• Maagrace Garment Industries Limited: Fabrics sewn into garment for export. Located at Effiduase in the New Juaben North Municipality.

• Shaba Enterprise; Manufacturinf of gas coolers, roofing sheets, nails, fruits juice, water, cooking utensils and plastic bottles. Located in Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West municipality.

• Rockcare Beverages Limited; Organic beverage production and water. Located in the Suhum municipality.

• Akuapem Gold Afro-Processing Limited; Avocado processing. Located in Nkronso in the Abuakwa South municipality.

• New KAT Food Ghana Limited: Food processing company located in Brekuso in the Akuapem South Municipality.

• Kwahu Roots and Fruit Limited; Production and Processing of Ginger. Located in Nkawkaw.

• Pam Pharmaceuticals Limited; Manufacturing and Distribution of Pharmaceuticals. Located in Nsawam.

• Appau Farms Limited; Poultry procession company located in Oframase in The Kwahu West Municipality.

Under the industrialization drive, government has invested heavily into the construction of Business Resource Centers (BRC) across the region and millions of Ghana cedis capital injection into small and medium scale enterprises development. We will be focusing on these areas in our subsequent press conferences to share the details of these initiatives.

Health

The Eastern Regional Hospital: phase I of the construction of a two hundred and eighty-five (285) bed facility, out of the total capacity of six hundred (600) beds is under construction and steadily progressing. Once fully completed, it will be fitted with the requisite teaching and learning facilities. Phase 1 is expected to be completed very soon and commission.

In April, 2020, Parliament approved a loan facility of 79 million Euros for the construction of some Eleven (11) 40-bed hospitals and 1 Polyclinics. Out of the 11 hospitals, Eastern region had 5 that are being constructed at Jumapo, Kwabeng, Nkwatia, Adukrom, and Achiase.

On the almighty Agenda 111; Under this government’s flagship program, the beneficiary districts in Eastern region are:

• Akyemansa District – Ofoase

• Asuogyaman District- Atimpoku

• Ayensuano District – Coaltar

• Birim South District- Akim Swedru

• Kwahu Afraim Plains South – Tease

• Upper West Akim District- Adeiso

• Asene Manso Akroso – Manso

• Atiwa District – Abomosu

Construction of a Trauma Hospital at Anyinam in the Atiwa East also ongoing, Retooling and re-equipping of the Kwahu-Atibie Hospital, part of a €40 million contract award to Messrs Contracta Construzion Italia S.R.L. for the retooling and equipping of four selected health facilities in the Eastern Region.

Drone Medical Delivery Infrastructure; the first drone center for distribution of essential medical supplies was built in the Suhum municipality. Indeed, we remember the propaganda by the empty opposition that the drones will be used as a spy weapon to take pictures of women in their bathhouse. Today, is a reality and the best in Africa and the world at large.

It is instructive to make the point that, the investment of Nana Akufo-Addo’s government alone in the health infrastructure of the Eastern region surpasses what the NDC has done in their entire 8 years in power throughout the country. The records are clear and not in green books.

Sports

Now to Sports development. It is also worth making the point that, before we took over the reigns of government in January 2017, the number of Astroturf in the entire country is only two (2). However, through the hard work of the President and his appointees this country has about 120 AstroTurf dotted around the country, the Eastern region is not left out.

In the Eastern Region, the following sports infrastructure projects are being executed to promote sporting activities and youth development:

Koforidua Multi-Purpose Youth Development Center. This is part of the 10 Multipurpose Youth Resource Centers being constructed across the country. Phase one (1) components of the project include:

• A FIFA standard football pitch with a seating capacity between 5,000 to 10,000.

• Eight-lane athletic track.

• Handball, basketball, volleyball and table tennis courts.

• Hostel facilities at selected centers.

• Gymnasium, ICT Centre, youth clinic, modern restaurant, entrepreneurship and counseling centres….among others.

The phase two include:Road networks to the centers, the inner and outer perimeters and accessibility for Persons with Disabilities.

Astroturf Projects

The following communities and districts have benefitted from the Astroturf projects. It is the government’s intention that at least each constituency should have 1 standard pitch.

They are;Akim Oda Zongo, Ofoase Ayerebi, Akim Swedru, Kwahu Obomeng, Abirem, Begoro, Suhum, Damang Nsawam, Adoagyiri Zongo, Koforidua Betom

On Roads

The Eastern Region is not left out on its share of road constructions.

In total, 1,487.62Km of roads, comprising urban, feeder, and highway roads were either completed or ongoing, and 9 major bridges across the region. Some of these roads includes: Akote-Obomofodensua-Asiedu road, Dwerebease – Kwahu Fodua, Kwahu Tafo Town Roads & St. Peter’S SHS, Dwerebease – Kwahu Fodua Ph 2(Km 9.50 – 19.80) & Dwerebease – Onyemos (5.00 Km), Tinkon – Amanfrom, Kyebi – Akoko and Others.

Asphalt Overlay Roads

The beneficial towns are: Abontendomhene Avenue,.Asphalt Overlay Of Abuakwa State College Roads,.Asphalt Overlay Of Akim Oda,.Asphalt Overlay Of Aki-Ola Link, Asphalt Overlay Of Akropong Roads, Asphalt Overlay Of Akropong Station-Pentecost Junction, Asphalt Overlay Of Akua Asantewaa Iii Avenue, Asphalt Overlay Of Akwatia, Asphalt Overlay Of Ampabame Link-Aburaso St, and Asphalt Overlay Of Anyinam – Kwabeng.

The rest are; Asphalt Overlay Of Apapam, Asphalt Overlay Of Apedwa Junction – Kyebi Akwadum, Asphalt Overlay Of Asah-Addo Close, Asphalt Overlay Of Asah-Addo Close Link, Asphalt Overlay Of Asene – Aboabo Main Road, Asphalt Overlay Of Atta Jacobs, Asphalt Overlay Of Birimso Road, Asphalt Overlay Of Dc Kwame Kwakye Avenue, Asphalt Overlay Of Dr. Akwako Road, Asphalt Overlay Of Dr. J. B. Danquah St, Asphalt Overlay Of Effiduasi T’ Light Ghanas, Asphalt Overlay Of Grace Chapel Road, Asphalt Overlay Of Greenhill Avenue, Asphalt Overlay Of Greenhill Avenue Link, Asphalt Overlay Of Guggisberg St and Asphalt Overlay Of Hon. Awuku Darko Street.

The Asphalt Overlay Of Independence High Street, Asphalt Overlay Of Kenkey Factory-Ercc Junction, Asphalt Overlay Of Kuffuor Street, Asphalt Overlay Of Kuntukunuku St, Asphalt Overlay Of Kwabeng, Asphalt Overlay Of Kyebi Bunso Main, Asphalt Overlay Of Kyebi School For The Deaf, Asphalt Overlay Of Kyebi-Bunso, Asphalt Overlay Of Kyeremim No.2 Road, Asphalt Overlay Of London Link and Asphalt Overlay Of Mamfe – Akropong Road.

The Asphalt Overlay Of Mamfe-Bypass, Asphalt Overlay Of Market Linkz Asphalt Overlay Of Market Square Road, Asphalt Overlay Of Mce Road, Asphalt Overlay Of Mr. Mann Street and the asphalt Overlay Of Mttd/Nursing Road (Appiah Asante Road).

The Asphalt Overlay Of Nana Asafo Adjei, Asphalt Overlay Of Nana Attafuah Road, Asphalt Overlay Of Nana Dokua Crescent, Asphalt Overlay Of Nana Kwame Obeng Street, Asphalt Overlay Of Nana Yeboakua Avenue 1, Asphalt Overlay Of Nana Yeboakua Avenue 11, Asphalt Overlay Of New Town Avenue, Asphalt Overlay Of Ofori Atta Avenue, Asphalt Overlay Of Old Estate-Bula Spot, Asphalt Overlay Of Onwona Agyemang Avenue and the Overlay Of Osei-Frempah Link.

The Asphalt Overlay Of Osenpon Hotel Road, Asphalt Overlay Of Osofo Marfo Avenue, Asphalt Overlay Of Pce Link, Asphalt Overlay Of Pce Road, Asphalt Overlay Of Peduase, Asphalt Overlay Of Pentecost Road, Asphalt Overlay Of Post Office Road, Asphalt Overlay Of Residency Road, Asphalt Overlay Of Residency-Y&K, Asphalt Overlay Of Reynolds Drive.

The Asphalt Overlay Of Sagyemase – Bunso Junction, Asphalt Overlay Of School For The Blind Road, Asphalt Overlay Of Suhum Area Roads, Asphalt Overlay Of Twumasi Road, Asphaltic Overlay and Sectional Repair works on Nana Asafo Adjei Road-Mile 50 Road (8.70km), Asphaltic Overlay of Selected Roads in Kyebi (10.00km) – Lot 27, asphaltic Overlay on Apedwa – Kyebi – Bunso (Apedwa Junction to Kyebi Akwadum) (0+000 – 10+500).

The Asphaltic Overlay on Apedwa – Kyebi – Bunso (Sagyemase – Bunso Junction) (21+000 – 31+500), Asphaltic Overlay on Selected Roads in Suhum (10.00km) -Lot 4, Gravelling Of Selected Roads In Eastern Region.

The Rehabilitation Of Akyem Akropong Town Roads (7.50Km) – Lot 27, Rehabilitation Of Amamprobi By – Pass (2.50Km) – Lot 20, Rehabilitation of Asamang Tamfoe Town Roads in Atiwa East District Eastern Region (8.50km).

The Rehabilitation of Selected Roads in Atekyem, Koforidua (8.00km) Lot2, rehabilitation of Selected Roads in Kade (10.00km) – Lot 14, Rehabilitation of Selected Roads in Nkawkaw (10.00km) – Lot 11, and Upgrading Of Selected Roads In Akwatia Ph. 2 (2.50Km).

The Construction of Abiriw Town Roads (2.00km) – Lot 22, Construction Of Selected Roads In Awukugua Town Roads (2.50Km) – Lot 21, Partial Reconstruction of Apirade – Adukrom Main Road (3.50km)-Lot 23, Partial Reconstruction Of Selected Roads In Kyebi (10.00Km)- Lot 17, and Upgrading/Partial Reconstruction Of Obomeng By-Pass Road (1.65Km).

The Reconstruction Of Asamankese Town Road (1.3Km), Resealing Of Koforidua – Suhum Road Lot 1 (Km 0 – 8), Cocoa Reseach Institute Of Ghana Roads (8Km), Suhum – Asamankese Road (Km 0 -10), Partial Reconstruction Of Nsawam-Aburi Road (Km 0-15.1), Partial Reconstruction Of Apedwa – Kyebi – Bunso Road (Km 12- 30) and Osiem – Begoro (24.8Km).

-BY Daniel Bampoe