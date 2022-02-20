2 Killed In Railway Line Fire

Two persons have lost their lives in a wild inferno which swept through a slum at Railway Line near Odwna, a suburb of Accra Sunday morning.

Several wooden structures which serve as dwelling place and commercial activities of the victims have been burnt.

In addition, several other properties have been destroyed by the fire.

Several people have also been rendered homeless as a result of the incident.

The bodies, a male and female have been deposited at the morgue of the Police Hospital in Accra.

Confirming the incident, Timothy Sarfo- Affum, Head of Public Relations at the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said six fire engines were deployed to the incident scene.

According to him, it took fire fighters thre hours, 41 minutes to extinguish the fire after receiving distress call at about 3:06am.

He said the fighters managed to salvage Ghamot Assembly Plant, surrounding buildings and major part of the slum.

He However, stated that the cause of the fire is yet to be established, as investigation is ongoing.

By Vincent Kubi