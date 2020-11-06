2 ‘Killer’ Fetish Priests Accomplices Busted

Some of the suspects

The police have arrested two more suspects connected to the fetish priests who allegedly murdered a biochemistry consultant at a shrine located on the outskirts of Adu Kwadwo near Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

The fetish priests namely Christian Awoe Gamelie, aka Power-One, 40, and Famous Adukonu, aka Scorpion, 37, together with Yaw Azamate, 27, are in court over the gruesome killing of Edward Quartey Papafio.

They have been charged with conspiracy and murder and have been appearing before the Kaneshie Magistrate Court in Accra for committal proceedings.

The prosecution yesterday amended the charge sheet and included Oscar Mozaka and Albert Abrodenyo to the case for their alleged roles in the killing.

The prosecution, led by Detective Inspector Lawrence Anane, prayed the court to remand the accused persons into prison custody for further investigations into the matter since other suspects were still at large.

The court presided over by Rosemond Agyiri granted the request and remanded them to reappear on November 26.

Shooting Incident

The victim who resided at Kasoa in the Central Region was allegedly lured by Power-One and his accomplices under the pretext of doubling money for him and ended up shooting him dead at the shrine.

Court documents indicated that Power-One and Scorpion admitted to shooting Papafio with a pump-action gun on January 15, 2020 and buried the corpse at the shrine.

Case Facts

The brief facts of the case presented in court indicated that the wife of the deceased, Reverend Mrs. Comfort Ruth Quartey Papafio, on January 17, 2020 reported that her husband had gone missing since January 15.

It said on receipt of the complainant, the police gathered intelligence that Papafio was last spotted at Power-One’s shrine which led to the arrest of Power-One and Scorpion on April 21.

Police Search

According to prosecution, a search conducted at the shrine revealed two-pump action guns, a single barrel gun, 11 packets of cartridges and seven other pieces of the cartridges from his room. Two shovels were found hidden at the back of his house.

The prosecution said during interrogation, Power-One and Scorpion admitted shooting Papafio with a pump-action gun on January 15 and buried the corpse at their shrine.

He said on April 29, the two led the police to Power-One Herbal/Spiritual Centre where the police identified the deceased’s grave in a makeshift cemetery behind Power-One’s house, adding that the scene was secured and an exhumation order was obtained from the court for that purpose.

Body Exhumation

Prosecution said on April 30 a pathologist in the company of senior officers from the CID headquarters, personnel from the Crime Scene Management Team, Forensic Science Laboratory and Drone Operation, together with the two accused persons, exhumed the body of the deceased.

He said when the grave was dug, the decomposed body of Papafio was removed, and it was discovered that his grave was among other graves in the accused’s cemetery, which was well fenced.

Prosecution said investigations disclosed that on December 29, Power-One, Scorpion and Azamete conspired to kill Papafio, hence lured him with the assistance of one Buzanga, also a traditional priest at Kasoa.

Prosecution said before the murder, the accused intentionally made false statements to the deceased and succeeded in collecting GH¢10,650 from him through mobile money under the pretext of conjuring GH¢400,000 for him to establish his company.

He said Papafio was invited to the shrine on January 15 for purification and in the process Scorpion shot him with Power-One’s gun.

The prosecution said the accused then drained Papafio’s blood into a plastic gallon and hid it at the shrine while Power-One took possession of the deceased’s mobile phones and later buried him with the assistance of Azamate and Michael, who was also on the run.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak