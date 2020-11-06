Krobo Assembly Hits 90% Revenue Target

The MCE addressing the assembly

THE Lower Manya-Krobo Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region is confident of meeting at least 90% of the 2020 revenue target even though the assembly has managed to mobilize GH¢549.855.97 out of the budget estimate of GH¢922,669.32, representing 64.49% of the projection.

The MCE for the assembly, Simon Kweku Tetteh, who announced this at second session of the seventh assembly meeting, said additionally, the assembly received GH¢815,760.61 as its fair share of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) as against a budgeted figure of GH¢3,746,777.03, representing 21.8%.

The assembly also received GH¢32,9110.37 as its share of the DACF-RFG (previously known as DDF) as against GH¢690,903.68. Again, under the Secondary City Support Programme, the assembly received GH¢6,509,363.86 as against a budget figure of GH¢6,112,762.33.

He added that the assembly also received GH¢92,718.45 as its share of the disability fund as against a budgeted figure of GH¢160,000.

Mr. Tetteh attributed the failure to mobilize the targeted revenue to the Covid-19 pandemic, and said enough measures were being put in place to ensure the assembly maximized its revenue generation.

He explained that though the assembly did not have control over its external sources of revenue, maximizing its revenue-generating initiatives would improve its revenue drive.

Speaking on the NPP led administration projects undertaken under his tenure, he listed over 30 completed and ongoing projects which included CHPS compounds, roads, market stores, WC toilet facilities, boreholes, classroom blocks, culverts, mini markets and electricity connection to various communities in the middle belt.

The MCE announced that the assembly had completed the construction of an education office building to bring an end to the municipal education directorate operating from rented premises for 46 years now.

Mr. Tetteh added that aside from the provision of a hot meal a day for all students in public and private schools, the assembly had put in place, several measures to pave way for the partial reopening of schools.

He enumerated several measures the Municipal Public Health Emergency Committee and the Municipal Health Directorate had taken to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

He said the Department of Agriculture during the period under review undertook the routine vaccination of animals, extension services to farmers, demonstrations in crops, training of FBOs under radio sensitization, weekly market surveys and also received 28,825 seedlings which were distributed to farmers under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programme.

The MCE noted that so far the assembly had distributed improved seeds and fertilizers to 2,564 beneficiaries in the municipality.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Odumase-Krobo