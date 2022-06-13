2 Men Heckle Afia Schwar

Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial showbiz personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, was allegedly arrested over the weekend and kept at counter back for sometime, weekend reports alleged.

This was after a video in circulation captured Afia being heckled by two men believed to be security men.

The incident reportedly took place at Honey Suckle Pub at Airport, over payment issues. The police were allegedly called to whisk her away.

Different accounts on social media alleged that she mistakenly broke a glass at the pub and was asked to pay, but she refused.

Afia has been making the headlines since last week, following her activities on social media

New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, last week sued Afia for defamation.

Afia alleged in a viral video that she had an intimate relationship with Chairman Wontumi in the past.

This, she alleged, the Chairman farts anytime he was ejaculating.

Chairman Wontumi earlier denied the sexual claims.

In the writ of summons, he is seeking GH¢2 million damages against Afia. He also wanted a retraction of the derogatory statements she made about him on social media, while he prayed the court to gag her from making further derogatory statements about him.