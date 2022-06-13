Hajj Watch Defends IC Quaye

A group of Muslim youth has taken exception to what it described as a campaign of mudslinging against the person of Sheikh IC Quaye and the Ghana Hajj Board (GHB) in the run-up to the forthcoming Hajj season by the Patriotic Muslim Front (PMF).

The leader of the “Hajj Watch”, Anwar Sadate, in a statement on the subject stated that it is only concerned about pilgrimages without hitches, and rubbished the issue of age which the pro-NDC group is using against the Chairman of the Hajj Board, pointing out that, “the age card being raised against Sheikh IC Quaye has never worked. It failed when the Hon Sheik IC Quaye was appointed and it will not succeed this time. Hon Sheikh IC Quaye has completed all the necessary agreements to enable Ghanaian pilgrims to travel to Makkah this year. Age does not affect the chairman as an official of the Ghana Hajj Board.”

On the issue of the signatory to the Hajj Board accounts in Saudi Arabia, the group explained same has been addressed, adding that the President and the Vice President have both reposed confidence in the leadership of the GHB Chairman.

Under the leadership of Sheikh IC Quaye, the group stated the tendency of pilgrims being stranded has become a thing of the past.

The most successful Hajj in the history of the pilgrimage in the country as evidenced by the last three pilgrimages was under the Sheikh IC Quaye-led GHB.

As the only Hajj administration in the history of the pilgrimages to introduce feeding at Makkah, Medina, Arafat, Mina and at the airport, the GHB has earned the recognition of the Saudi authorities, the group stated.

“We recall the administration of the previous board under Alhaji Tanko during which 452 paid-up pilgrims were stranded. That is their legacy which they are certainly not proud of,” the statement explained.

On the increase in fare for the Hajj, the group explained that “this has been occasioned by among others the hike in the cost of logistics, catering, accommodation and services in Saudi Arabia. VAT rate has been increased from 5% to 15%. A 200% as represented by this surge cannot be described as marginal.”

Explaining further, the group referred to the engagement with the Hajj Agents Association of Ghana before the announced package for this year’s. Ghanaian pilgrims would have had to pay more than GH¢ 39,000 and the GH¢7,000 top-up but for the intervention of government and the prudent financial management of the board. “Indeed, an agreement was reached with the Hajj agents on behalf of the pilgrims and they agreed with the GHB on the increases against the backdrop of global economic changes.”

It must be emphasised, they said, “that the Hajj fare of GH¢ 39,000 is not only the lowest but the accompanying services are the best.”