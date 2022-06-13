Prof Al-Hassan Is UDS VC

Prof Seidu Al-Hassan

The Governing Council of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has appointed Professor Seidu Al-Hassan as the new Vice-Chancellor.

A statement signed by Nurudeen Issah Abubakar, Registrar and Secretary of the Council, indicated that the Governing Council discussed and approved the report of the Search Committee for the position of Vice-Chancellor which proposed the names of Professor Seidu Al-Hassan and Professor Felix Kofi Abagale for consideration and appointment by statute 8 subsection 8.10 of the UDS statutes.

The statement, however, disclosed that before the Council considered the report, Professor Felix Kofi Abagale in a letter addressed to the Council Chairman withdrew his name from consideration and promised to support the next Vice-Chancellor to lead the university on its path of growth in unity and peace.

“Following Professor Felix Kofi Abagale withdrawal, the Council by consensus appointed Professor Seidu Al-Hassan as the next Vice-Chancellor. The Council’s decision has finally settled the procedural controversies over the appointment of Professor Seidu Al-Hassan as the Vice-Chancellor,” he added.

Mr. Abubakar noted that the appointment of Professor Seidu Al-Hassan takes effect from September 1, 2022.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale