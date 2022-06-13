GTA Calls For Event Proposals For ‘December In GH’ 2022

Akwasi Agyeman

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced a call for entries for event organisers and promoters to submit their proposals for inclusion in the calendar of events for the ‘December in GH’ campaign for December 2022.

This comes at a time the authority prepares for an anticipated increase in international arrivals with the easing of travel restrictions worldwide.

The campaign, being coordinated by the Beyond the Return Secretariat, invites all event organisers interested in having their event endorsed as an official ‘Beyond the Return’ programme, to submit formal proposals.

Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer, GTA, said event organisers and promoters interested in holding events must consider activities that could engage the global African diaspora, continental Africans and Ghanaians.

He said, “the vision is to have events that can bring together the global African community to celebrate the holiday season in Ghana. For the past three years since we launched the ‘December in GH’ programme, Ghana has become the place to be during Christmas.”

Mr. Agyeman noted that proposals would only be accepted for events taking place from November 1, 2022, to January 10, 2023.

“An official calendar of events will be released once event organisers have submitted proposals and they have been reviewed by GTA for endorsement,” he added. Ms. Annabelle McKenzie, Manager, Beyond the Return Secretariat said, “We all know that every December, Accra becomes the cultural hotspot of Africa with so many events, and thousands from the diaspora spending their holidays here, so this would not be different.”

She said Ghana is a diverse and beautiful country with so many places to explore, and encouraged event organisers to consider planning their events, festivals, concerts, and activities in other regions outside Greater Accra.

“We want the ‘December in GH’ vibe to be experienced not only in the capital city, but across the country, and potential event organisers in planning, must ensure their events connect with the major pillars of the ‘Beyond the Return’.”

Ms. McKenzie said proposals could be submitted online at www.beyondthereturngh.com/eventproposals.

The ‘Beyond the Return’ is a ten-year initiative with the theme, “A Decade of African Renaissance,” with seven pillars as its foundation. Each of the pillars is significant to the mission of continued engagement with the diaspora community as well as continental Africans. The seven pillars are: Experience Ghana, Celebrate Ghana, Give Back Ghana, Invest in Ghana, Brand Ghana, Diaspora Pathways to Ghana and Promote Pan African Heritage and Innovation.