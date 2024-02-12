2 More Suspects Arrested Over Murder of Cossy Hill Hotel Boss

The Ghana Police Service has made significant progress in the investigation into the murder of Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel located in Jirapa, in the Upper West region as two more suspects have been apprehended.

Charles Tuoze and Favour Nuobe, who are both employees at the hotel, are currently in police custody.

A total of seven suspects have now been arrested and are assisting the police as they continue to dig deeper into the case in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Mr. Johnson’s lifeless body was discovered on the 11th of February, 2024, in a hotel room at Cossy Hill Hotel, where he was found lying in a pool of blood.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain mysterious, prompting an immediate police investigation into the matter.

Upon receiving the report, the Regional Crime Scene Management Team swiftly arrived at the hotel to collect evidence and establish crucial details about the incident. It has been reported that one person has already been detained to aid with the ongoing investigation.

In order to ensure an impartial and thorough investigation, the Inspector-General of Police has authorized a team of investigators and experts led by the Director-General/CID to collaborate with the Upper West Regional Police Command.

Their primary objective is to shed light on the events leading up to Mr. Johnson’s tragic demise.

The police have pledged to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice for the deceased CEO and his grieving family. Consequently, they have appealed to the community to fully cooperate with the investigation by providing any useful information that may aid in uncovering the truth.

The sudden and untimely death of Eric Johnson has sent shockwaves throughout the local community, as he was well-known for his dedication and contributions to the growth of Cossy Hill Hotel. As investigations continue, residents anxiously await answers and seek closure regarding this tragic incident.

By Vincent Kubi