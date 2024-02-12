NPP Opens Nominations For Sunyani East Parliamentary Primary Election On February 14

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the opening of nominations for the parliamentary primary election in Sunyani East constituency.

The nomination process will begin on Wednesday, February 14, and close on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Per a statement released by the party and signed by Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP explained that aspiring Parliamentary Candidates (APCs) will be required to procure nomination forms after paying a non-refundable application fee of GHC3,000 in Bankers Draft to the NPP National Headquarters in Accra and pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHC 35,000 in Bankers Draft.

However, women, youth, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) aspiring for higher political offices will enjoy a 50% rebate on the filing fees.

They will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of GHC17,500. Youth applicants, between the ages of 18 and 40, are considered eligible for the reduced fee.

In addition to the filing fees, all Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates, the statement said except for the sitting Member of Parliament (MP), will be required to pay a Party Development Fee of GHC 40,000.

The party served notice that no APC will be denied access to purchase nomination forms.

