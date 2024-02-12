Suame Spare Parts Dealers Laud Bawumia’s Flat Rate On Import Duties

The Suame Magazine Spare Parts Dealers Association has expressed their support and commendation for the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia’s proposed Flat Rate Duty on Spare Parts Imports.

This groundbreaking initiative, unveiled by the flagbearer cum Vice President of Ghana, has been deemed instrumental in safeguarding the interests of spare parts dealerships nationwide.

Representatives of the Association praised Dr. Bawumia’s visionary proposal during a media forum held in Accra on Wednesday, 7th February 2024. As a non-partisan organization dedicated to advancing the spare parts dealership industry, the Association wholeheartedly embraces and endorses this initiative.

The introduction of a flat rate duty on spare parts imports hold the promise of a significant cost reduction, which will bring relief to commercial drivers who often bear the burden of these expenses.

The lowered costs will also contribute to a more sustainable and affordable transportation system for the commuting public.

In light of this proposal, the Suame Magazine Spare Parts Dealers Association has pledged to work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure the seamless implementation of this beneficial duty structure. The Association calls upon all its members to support the introduction of the Flat Rate Duty on Spare Parts Imports, as it will actively contribute to the growth and prosperity of the spare parts dealership industry, with positive effects on the broader economic landscape.

The Association extends their gratitude to Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for his foresight and dedication to the welfare of the spare parts sector. They eagerly anticipate the positive impact of this policy on the industry and the overall development of the nation.

The Suame Magazine Spare Parts Dealers Association eagerly awaits the timely implementation of this policy, which is contingent upon the New Patriotic Party’s success in breaking an eight-year political jinx on December 7, 2024.

Find statement of the Suame Magazine Spare Parts Dealers Association below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

12th February 2024

Suame Magazine Spare Parts Dealers Association lauds Bawumia’s flat rate on import duties for spare parts

By Vincent Kubi