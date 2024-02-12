American Bible University Honours Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie I

Nana Kumi Kodie I (3rd from right) receiving his award

President and Founder of Dadaba Group and Development Chief in Akyem Osiem, Oseadeeyo, Nana Kumi Kodie I, has received an honorary doctorate degree.

The award by the American Bible University, in Houston, USA, was in recognition of the exceptional leadership qualities, humanitarian efforts, and divine activities of Nana Kumi Kodie I.

The philanthropist is known for his contributions and support to the needy through his NGO, the Dadaba Foundation.

One of the notable initiatives of Nana Kumi Kodie I is providing monthly stipends to orphans and widows above 60 years in Akyem Osiem.

The American Bible University took notice of Nana Kumi Kodie’s I selflessness and decided to honor him along with other distinguished personalities who have made significant contributions through their respective ministries.

President of the American Bible University, a retired Army Captain Chaplain, Dr. Olayinka Olubunmi-Williams, emphasized the importance of integrity in leadership positions at the event.

He also encouraged leaders to serve as role models and demonstrate integrity in every aspect of their work, as it plays a crucial role in shaping society.

Dr. Olubunmi-Williams highlighted the importance of integrity in all aspects of life. He challenged the gathering to embrace the values and virtues associated with this human quality, emphasizing its significance.

Nana Kumi Kodie I, on his part, expressed his gratitude to the American Bible University for the honour.

He also expressed his appreciation to the dedicated team at the Dadaba Foundation, who stood with him in his humanitarian endeavors.

The American Bible University, together with its affiliates in Ghana, annually recognizes students who have excelled in their religious and educational disciplines.

The university awards associate certificates as well as honorary doctorates, degrees in divinity, doctorate degrees in theology, master’s degrees in theology and counseling, and bachelor’s degrees, among others.

Thus, the award serves as an inspiration for others to follow Nana Kumi Kodie I example and demonstrates the importance of integrity in shaping society.

A Daily Guide Report