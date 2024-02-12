Burna Boy Calls Davido A ‘Joke’ Over Grammys Drama

Burna Boy and Davido

Grammy-winning Nigerian artist, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has sparked controversy after subtly referring to fellow musician Davido as a “joke.”

The exchange occurred when a fan of Davido commented on Burna Boy’s X handle, mocking him for losing four Grammy awards.

In response, Burna Boy fired back, suggesting that the real joke lay in the fan’s display picture, which featured Davido.

Although Burna Boy later deleted his comment, he explained that he did so because the fan changed his display picture from Davido to Burna Boy himself.

Despite the deletion, the exchange has garnered significant attention on social media, with many criticizing Burna Boy for his remarks.

This incident adds to the ongoing rivalry between Burna Boy and Davido, both prominent figures in the Nigerian music industry. Their contentious relationship has been a subject of speculation and debate among fans and observers alike.