2 NGOs Support Teenage Mothers

One of the teenage mothers receiving her package

Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) — the Givers of Happiness Foundation (GOH) and the SHUNAM Foundation — have presented items worth GH¢12,000 to teenage mothers, pregnant teenagers and pupils of Denkyira Opponso and five other communities in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality in the Central Region.

The NGOs are seeking to encourage the beneficiary teenage mothers to return to school and to also educate teenagers on the negative effects associated with premarital sex.

Items donated included pregnant mother care medical products, detergents, sanitary pads, boxes of assorted soaps, 10 bags of rice, cartons of tomato paste, assorted drinks, biscuits, boxes of indomie and cartons of tin fish.

Educational items donated were 50 pieces of school uniforms, 1,000 exercise books, 50 boxes of pens and pencils, 250 pieces of my first copy book, erasers and sharpeners.

The NGOs also announced a joint scholarship package for three teenage mothers who would want to return to school to continue their education.

The donations were made on behalf of the two NGOs by Ebenezer Debrah, Public Relations Officer of GOH Foundation and Mary Eshun, Treasurer of GOH Foundation. The Queenmother of Twifo Kyebi, Nana Bimbila II, received the items on behalf of the beneficiaries.

Nana Bimbila II commended the NGOs highly for the gesture and said it would motivate the girls to get back to formal education.