GIS Open Day At KIA

Section of high ranking officers of the Ghana Immigration Service and some digintaries at the ceremony

THE KOTOKA International Airport (KIA) Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has held a day’s open day activity for the public.

The programme sought to bring the service closer to the public and to educate foreigners on the immigration laws of Ghana. The public were also engaged on the issues about international travel.

In attendance were high ranking officers of the GIS as well as some members of the Diplomatic Corps including Rafael Rodriguez-Ponga, Deputy Spanish Ambassador and Chen Mingin and Dirk Katlun, representatives from the Chinese and German Embassies respectively.

Held under the theme, “Know What To Do While In Ghana,” the ceremony was also in commemoration of this year’s International Migrants Day.

The Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration, Judith Dzokoto Lomoh, in an address, iterated that it was “significant” for the service to make itself known to its target audience hence the open-day initiative; assuring that the service will continue to manage migration matters.

Regional Commander for KIA, Edith Penelope Arhin, explained that the theme was in recognition of the fact that foreigners, especially first time travelers, knew little or had no idea about immigration laws governing their stay in the country.

Invited guests were educated on the identification of the service’s uniforms

Roll-up banners with photos of both senior and junior officers in the service’s uniforms, with captions in English, French, Spanish and Chinese languages, were unveiled for easy identification of GIS officers.

Suggestion boxes were also mounted at vantage points across the airport to receive observations, complaints, questions and other forms of feedback.

Flyers with answers to some frequently asked questions were also distributed.

