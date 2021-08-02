2 Suspected Kidnappers Arrested At Buipe

Suspects Mohammed Aliu and Naaru Joli

Two suspects are in the grips of the Buipe District Police Command in the Savannah Region for their alleged involvement in kidnapping activities.

The Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Supt. Adjekum Owusu who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online said on July 30,2021, Buipe Police patrol team arrested suspects Aliu Mohammed, 23 with Sonlink motorbike registration no. M-20-NR- 5469 and Naaru Joli , 20 also with Honda Motorbike no. M-12-NR- 3254 both Fulanis who were riding towards Buipe direction on Tamale-Buipe Highway near Sawaba.

He said police suspected the two as motorbike snatches and brought them to Buipe Police station for investigation.

Supt. Owusu revealed that during interrogation the two suspects confessed their involvement and mentioned one Babuga, Amadu, Burger, Haruna and Sumaila who are on the run as accomplices.

According to him, on July 31,2021, suspects Mohammed Aliu and Naaru Joli led police to the outskirts of Yapei and identified one Laagi Mahamadu as a victim who was kidnapped and sent to a bush for three days in somewhere April 2021 adding that Umaru Mohammed the father of the victim paid a ransom of Gh 10,000.

Suspects Mohammed Aliu and Naaru Joli are in custody whiles the two motorbikes impounded for investigation.

The Savannah Regional Police PRO said efforts are being made to arrest the accomplices and called on residents to volunteer information to assist police to apprehend the suspects on the run.

FROM Eric Kombat, Buipe