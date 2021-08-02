Methodist Church Ghana Celebrates 60 Years

The Methodist Church, Ghana, has held a celebration thanksgiving service in commemoration of its 60th anniversary.

The service, held at the Wesley Cathedral in Cape Coast, was to show appreciation for God’s goodness over the past 60 years of the church’s existence in the country.

Themed, “Ghana Methodist Autonomy @60: Teaching everyone to live like Jesus Christ” the church used the occasion to encourage the Christian fraternity to instil in the youth Godly values.

Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Most Revered Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, addressing the congregation said Methodist Church Ghana gained autonomy from the Methodist Church, Britain on July 28, 1961, and adopted the Episcopal system of operation in 1999.

He said the church, over the years, has given hope, aspiration and direction for Godly living to many individuals and families.

Most Revered Dr. Boafo said the command of discipleship was not an option but a must to every Christian, both in word and in deed.

He stated that the Church, with its population and as one of the oldest in Ghana, is not reneging on its efforts at training and producing good Christians who would influence the world positively.

He, therefore, urged the members to continue be law abiding, hard-working and create jobs among themselves to be able to support the growth and development of the Church.

Most Revered Dr. Boafo highlighting the church’s contribution towards the social-economic growth in the country, said the Methodist Church has been a major and phenomenal contributor to the country’s growth in terms of education, health, human resource and provision of social amenities.

Touching on the Lesbianism, Gay, Trans-Gender, Bi-sexual, Queer (LGBTQ+) Bill, he said the Methodist Church, Ghana was supporting the government spiritually and physically in the passage of the bill so that the sovereignty and dignity of the country will be protected

Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, who graced the ceremony applauded the Methodist Church, Ghana for their immerse support to the government.

She charged the members to live exemplary lives that would rekindle the desire of the youth to live for Christ.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri