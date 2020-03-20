20 Nigeriens Arrested At Juaso

ABOUT 20 people believed to be nationals of Niger are facing possible deportation following their arrests at Juaso in the Ashanti Region.

Some residents of Juaso reportedly became suspicious when they saw the 20 men in the town and as a result made a report to the police.

Some of the residents were said to have reported the foreigners because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which is currently spreading across the world.

When they were rounded up, the Nigeriens reportedly could not give any tangible reason for being in the community.

Some health officials were instructed to take their temperatures in relation to the coronavirus infection. The tests on the Nigeriens turned negative and that helped to reduce the tension in the community.

Later on, the security agencies transported the 20 foreigners to Kumasi and handed them to immigration officials. The Immigration Service, after the checks, realized that the 20 men did not have the requisite documents to live in Ghana.

The foreigners would, therefore, be transported to Accra for onward deportation to their country soon, according to reports.

