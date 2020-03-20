St. John’s Fertility Centre Donates To GIS

Some of the items donated

AS part of efforts to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Ghana, the St. John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre, a healthcare facility in Tema, Accra, on Wednesday donated some sanitary equipment to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The items included veronica buckets, hand gloves, sanitizers and washing bowls.

Following a brief presentation ceremony, acting chief executive officer of the center, Maame Yaa Afriyie, in an interview with journalists emphasized that the fight against Coronavirus went beyond being just a responsibility of government only, saying, it is a collective responsibility.

She noted that as a health outfit they believed furnishing the GIS with the sanitary items would help them in their operations as they met people from various countries on daily basis.

The gesture, she said, formed part of their activities to augment government’s efforts at containing and preventing the further spread of the virus, adding that items would help protect the officers and the many people that visited the premises against the pandemic.

On his part, Kwame Asuah-Takyi, Comptroller –General, GIS, expressed his gratitude and that of the Service to the health outfit and assured that the items would be put to good use to serve their purpose.

He also urged the general public to collaborate with the service in its bid to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the citizenry.

“We are being proactive in dealing with the issue. The district assemblies and local authorities are also involved. As an institution, we need the collaboration of all Ghanaians at the district and community levels,” he pleaded.