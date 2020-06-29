2020 BET Awards: Full List Of Winners

The 2020 edition of the BET Awards was held on Sunday night, June 28.

Unlike in previous years, this year’s awards ceremony was held in a totally new fashion. It was organized virtually due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus around the world which has infected over 10 million people globally.

But despite the absence of physical contacts and in-person attendance, the usual suspense that characterize the annual awards was well in tight, with with several glpbal citizens tunning in either from their television sets or smartphone devices to watch the ceremony late into the night.

Of course, the ceremony arguably came with some surprises as some nominees emerged winners.

The awards celebrated the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy.

In celebration of the award ceremony’s 20th anniversary and BET’s 40th anniversary, the BET Awards was simulcast live (8 p.m. ET or 12:00am GMT) across ViacomCBS networks, including BET and BET HER, and make its national broadcast premiere on CBS on June 28 (8 p.m.-11 p.m. ET/PT) as well as DSTV.

Jennifer Hudson amongst others stunned with scintillating performance.

Notable among award winners were Burna Boy who picked up the Best International Accra for the second time in a row.

Winners

Queen Bey emerged winner of the Best HER award category with her song ‘Brown Skin Girl’ featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint JHN.

Other nominees for the Best HER category were: Alicia Keys – “Underdog”; Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – “Melanin”; Layton Greene – “I Choose”; Lizzo ft. Missy Elliot – “Tempo”; Rapsody ft. PJ Morton – “Afeni”.

Winner of the Best Group category was MIGOS.

American basketballer, LeBron James emerged as the

Beyoncé was also honoured with a Humanitarian Award on the night for her charity works in Burundi.

See the full list below:

Album of the Year

Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Lizzo

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Chris Brown

Best Group

Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown [Ft. Drake] – “No Guidance”

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

DaBaby

Video of the Year

DJ Khaled [Ft. Nipsey Hussle, John Legend] – “Higher”

Video Director of the Year

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist

Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin – “Just for Me”

Best International Act

Burna Boy

Best New International Act

Sha Sha

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan

Young Stars Award

Marsai Martin

Best Movie

Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

LeBron James

2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Megan Thee Stallion [Ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign] – “Hot Girl Summer”

BET Her Award

Beyonce [Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn] – “Brown Skin Girl”

By Melvin Tarlue