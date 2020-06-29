2020 BET Awards: Full List Of Winners

The 2020 edition of the BET Awards was held on Sunday night, June 28.
Unlike in previous years, this year’s awards ceremony was held in a totally new fashion. It was organized virtually due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus around the world which has infected over 10 million people globally.
But despite the absence of physical contacts and in-person attendance, the usual suspense that characterize the annual awards was well in tight, with with several glpbal citizens tunning in either from their television sets or smartphone devices to watch the ceremony late into the night.
Of course, the ceremony arguably came with some surprises as some nominees emerged winners.
The awards celebrated the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy.
In celebration of the award ceremony’s 20th anniversary and BET’s 40th anniversary, the BET Awards was simulcast live (8 p.m. ET or 12:00am GMT) across ViacomCBS networks, including BET and BET HER, and make its national broadcast premiere on CBS on June 28 (8 p.m.-11 p.m. ET/PT) as well as DSTV.
Jennifer Hudson amongst others stunned with scintillating performance.
Notable among award winners were Burna Boy who picked up the Best International Accra for the second time in a row.
Winners
Queen Bey emerged winner of the Best HER award category with her song ‘Brown Skin Girl’ featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint JHN.
Other nominees for the Best HER category were: Alicia Keys – “Underdog”; Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – “Melanin”; Layton Greene – “I Choose”; Lizzo ft. Missy Elliot – “Tempo”; Rapsody ft. PJ Morton – “Afeni”.
Winner of the Best Group category was MIGOS.
American basketballer, LeBron James emerged as the
Beyoncé was also honoured with a Humanitarian Award on the night for her charity works in Burundi.
See the full list below:
Album of the Year
Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Lizzo
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Chris Brown
Best Group
Migos
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown [Ft. Drake] – “No Guidance”
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
DaBaby
Video of the Year
DJ Khaled [Ft. Nipsey Hussle, John Legend] – “Higher”
Video Director of the Year
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Best New Artist
Roddy Ricch
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Kirk Franklin – “Just for Me”
Best International Act
Burna Boy
Best New International Act
Sha Sha
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan
Young Stars Award
Marsai Martin
Best Movie
Queen & Slim
Sportswoman of the Year
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
LeBron James
2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Megan Thee Stallion [Ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign] – “Hot Girl Summer”
BET Her Award
Beyonce [Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn] – “Brown Skin Girl”
By Melvin Tarlue