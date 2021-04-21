‘2020 Polls, One Of The Best ‘

Nana Obiri Boahen

THE DECEMBER 7 presidential and parliamentary elections have been described as one of the best organised in the country.

Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, who made the observation, said the polls were organised in a free and fair atmosphere.

Although he admitted that there were few shortfalls that needed to be corrected, he said the election was conducted freely and fairly.

Lawyer Obiri Boahen commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for working assiduously and delivering on their mandate.

“The EC, led by Mrs. Jean Mensa, did their utmost best from day-one and which ensured very successful elections,” he pointed out on Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

The NPP Scribe, who spoke on a wide range of election-related issues, said there was no need for human lives to be lost during polls.

“Election-related deaths are regrettable and it should never happen in this country again,” he said, adding that all forms of electoral violence should be avoided.

Lawyer Obiri Boahen also called for system upgrade “so that even when people snatch ballot boxes, it would have no direct effect on the outcome of the elections.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi