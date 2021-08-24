2021 Women’s Choice Awards Africa Slated For October

Stacey Amoateng

The third edition of the prestigious Women’s Choice Award Africa will come off on Friday October 29 at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Global Ovations, organizers of the programme announced.

The award celebrates women who are championing Noble causes and setting remarkable paces across this continent.

This year’s event is being headlined by Guinness Ghana Limited as the premium sponsor, under the theme: The Progressive Portrayal of Women – its Impact on National and Organisational Development.

The Women’s Choice Award Africa, seeks to recognise, celebrate and project women who have stood tall amidst the gender imbalance and stereotype that has been perpetrated against the gender.

These are women who are using their voices, platforms, positions and presence to champion causes that empower other females in this affirmative action.

Over the past two events, the Women’s Choice Award Africa (WCAA) has recognised and celebrated distinguished personalities like Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Stacey Amoateng, Yvette Atekpe, Shirley Toni Kum, Edith Uvanoukari, and Sophie Guaye among others.

“We should never underestimate the power and influence that women can have in bringing about positive change in politics, in economics, in society, and in leadership at large. Our work is far from finished,” Gideon Raji, CEO of the award said.

This year’s award has been expanded to include women in clandestine sectors who must be recognised for their impressive efforts.

In the lead up to the grand night, a special broadcast will be held on September 10, 2021 to announce the nominee selection process, sponsors, guests, hosts, the final nominees’ list and commencement of voting.

This broadcast will be on national television, the event website and social media channels.