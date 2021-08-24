TEWU Decries Delay In Allowance Negotiation

TEWU General Secretary, Mark Dankyira Korankye (second left) with the national executives at the press conference.

The Teachers’ and Educational Workers Union, of the Trade Union Congress (TEWU-TUC Ghana), has decried the delay in the negotiation of their non-basic and exposure to eminent hazard allowances.

The Union, expressing their displeasure at a press conference in Accra, said the posture of the government in the negotiation process is creating the impression that only the teacher group is critical in ensuring conducive teaching and learning.

TEWU General Secretary, Mark Dankyira Korankye, said after its industrial action in January, the Union entered into re-negotiation but the government maintained its stance of offering 8 per cent which was earlier offered by the Chief of Staff in January 2021 ignoring the 10 per cent recommended by the technical committee set up to negotiate the welfare package.

“Our members are not satisfied with the 8 per cent and therefore we have been going back and forth seeking to have this matter resolved.

Initially, the problem was the absence of substantive Ministers of State, so we felt that was delaying the process… Currently Ministers have been appointed, so we expect that this process will be expedited to enable us conclude and sign the condition of service,” he said.

Mr. Korankye said all indications point to the fact that the government is unwilling to increase the 8 per cent earlier offered by the Chief of Staff.

He said the issue has travelled for over two years and thus called on the government to implement the recommendations off the technical committee’s report or face the wrath of the Union.

“We wish to state that, if nothing is done by the 7th of September, 2021, for us to conclude negotiations and sign for the benefit of our members, we may not be able to contain the anger and agitations of our members any longer,” he said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri