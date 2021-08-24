Mahama Rejects Agenda 111 Hospitals

Former President John Dramani Mahama is showing his true character again for rejecting anything progressive by the current administration.

Mahama who ferociously fought the implementation of the free SHS before turning round to claim credit for the policy is now hitting hard at Agenda 111 hospitals.

The NDC 2024 presidential hopeful has kicked against the government decision to construct the 111 hospitals across the country.

According to him, President Akufo –Addo is just wasting the tax payers’ resources, since the hospital projects will not be completed before the NPP leaves office.

Mr. Mahama claimed “It is only an afterthought that suddenly they [NPP] realized that they must be doing some infrastructure and Agenda 111 has been conjured with no transparency as to how the money for the projects are going to be procured’’.

He said he doesn’t understand why the government has abandoned hundreds of projects he handed over to him and initiate new ones.

He cried out that “Government should avert its mind and try to finish some of those projects including some of those that they themselves have initiated. Is it going to lead to more borrowing when we already have such a high level [of debt]’’.

The former President made these statement during his ‘Thank You Tour’ of Upper West region.

Mr. Mahama told the chiefs he started several projects including hospitals, schools, roads and affordable houses but couldn’t complete them before leaving office in 2017.

He claimed, instead of his successor to continue them, the NPP government has abandoned all of them to rot in the bush while he [President Akufo-Addo] runs around the world seeking loans to start new projects.

Mr. Mahama lamented that “So it saddens my heart that all these projects will be abandoned while he (Nana Addo) runs around the world begging for loans to start totally new projects. Governance is supposed to be a continuum, that means if you meet project your predecessor started, you must continue’’.

He continued that ‘’Even if there are problems with the project, you work on the problems but you don’t stop it. When we came to power in 2009, former President Kufuor had started some projects including the Bui power project and the N1 highway project. We didn’t abandoned them. We completed and during the commissioning, President Kufuor was invited’’.

The former President who is desperate for power again continued that ‘’ When I was leaving power, we had started the E block projects some which were at about 90% completion level. But my successor refused to complete them. The sad part is that these are tax payers money’’.

Interestingly, Mr. Mahama who forgot the NDC also abandoned several NPP projects lamented further that ‘’The money wasn’t from my pocket neither what he’s doing from his pocket. The tax you and I pay are being wasted’’.

President Akufo-Addo was in Trede in the Antwima Nwabiagya district of Ashanti region to cut sod for the construction of some 111 health facilities across the country.

The President also disclosed that each of the hospitals will cost $16.88 million, adding that the $12.88 million will be for the construction of the hospitals and $4 million for medical equipment.

BY Daniel Bampoe