35 Suspected Criminals Grabbed

The suspects picked up by the Police with the exhibits

Thirty-five suspected criminals including five women are currently in the grips of the Boamang Police in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region for engaging in illegal drug business.

The suspects were grabbed in a dawn swoop led by District Commander ASP Edward Odame Adjei.

They were arrested in locations within Boamang, Tetrem, and Kyekyewere townships.

DGN Online gathered that the Police manage to retrieve 60 slabs of wrapped substances believed to be Indian hemp, 44 boxes of cigarettes, 10 toffees made with cannabis, 9 bottles of alcohol laced with Indian hemp, 5 pairs of scissors, 2 lighters, and 2 fresh harvested green leaves believe to be Marijuana

The suspects were identified as; Jeffery Kwasi Sarpong, 34, John Kyeremateng, 55, William Nawuli, 18, Ishaku Abdul Rauf, 19, Ali Kwame, 28, Kuffuor Charles, 56, Abena Emelia, 35, and Kwadwo Adu, 32.

The others are Baffuor Awinyah, 36, Akua Serwah, 36, Osei Yaw, 28, Frimpong Augustine, 26, Osei Kwabena, 32, Afia Donkor, 28, Serwah Boateng, 56, Afia Minkah, 53, Cynthia Kwa, 35, Abdul Basit, 35, Yeboah Eric, 38, and Eric Amoako, 36.

The rest suspects are Mohammed Abubakar, 46, Amoateng Yaw, 20, Aboagye Kofi, 18, Mohammed Asif, 57, Majid Mohammed, 21, Eric Amoako, 56, Okyere Yaw Emmanuel, 20, Kwame Bonsu, 20, Eric Amegbor, 40, Dogbedah Seyanglo, 31, Richard Nyanmah, 37, Gabriel Boapong, 42 and Francis Abugiri, 29,

The District Commander ASP Edward Odame Adjei, who confirmed the incident said the swoop is part of measures to smoke out criminals from the district, adding that the suspects will be processed and put before the court.

BY Daniel Bampoe