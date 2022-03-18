2022 WCQ: Gov’t Launches USSD Short Code To Buy Ghana vs Nigeria E-tickets

Baba Yara Stadium

Government, through the National Sports Authority (NSA), has launched a short code through which fans can purchase tickets for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Ghana and Nigeria in Kumasi.

The first leg encounter will take place at the 40,000 capacity Baba Yara Stadium and government is taking steps to avoid overcrowding at the gates on the match day by instituting the e-ticketing platform to enable fans purchase tickets before the game.

The USSD short code (*711#) works on all networks and will be operational from Monday March 21, 2022.

The short code allows fans to pay for the tickets using Mobile Money, after which a unique code will then be generated for the user, which they can present on the day of the game for access to the stadium.

The game is scheduled for Friday March 25, 2022 at 19:30GMT.

Success over two legs will seal one of Africa’s five qualification slots for a place at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November 2022.