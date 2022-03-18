Sexy Pastor Arrested For Bonking 3 Girls

Police at Ofaakor in the Central Region have arrested the Pastor of the Faith Miracle Ministry at Ofaakor Aliko, for allegedly defiling three teenage girls and attempting to chop another one.

The suspect, Ebenezer Kumah, 36 who claims to be an actor, allegedly promised to train the young girls in acting, then ended up forcibly defiling them.

A Police report indicated that one of the victims, a 13-year-old girl told the Police that the suspect, asked her not to go to school so he could teach her acting.

According to the little girl, she then obeyed the pastor and went to his house, adding that upon entering Ebenezer’s room, he pushed her on the bed, tore her clothes, and had sex with her.

The mother of another girl, 14 years old who happens to attend the pastor’s church also narrated her experience at the hand of Ebenezer about three days before his encounter with the 13-year-old girl.

The parents of the 14-year-old narrated how their daughter even found it difficult to urinate after being defiled by Ebenezer.

Again, a mother of a 15-year-old girl came to the Police station and reported the Pastor defiling her daughter.

He also attempted to defile one of the girls, who did not agree to have his way with her.

The lucky little girl as gathered struggled with him to the point where all her clothes were torn by him.

The mother then made a complaint for her daughter to Police.

In his caution statement, he admitted committing the crime, and have been charged to put him before the court on Friday.

– BY Daniel Bampoe