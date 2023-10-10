2023 Ashanti Region Music Awards Held

Augustina Addison

The music scene in the Ashanti Region was set ablaze on September 29, 2023, as emerging talents took centre stage at the CCB Auditorium, KNUST, for the Ashanti Region Emerging Music Awards.

With the theme “Honouring the Upcoming Artiste” and a motive to catapult new talents into stardom, the event glittered with promise and talent. The Red Carpet commenced at 4pm, paving the way for the main event at 7pm.

In a celebration of raw talent and creativity, 23 outstanding winners emerged, each recognised for their exceptional contributions to the music industry.

Speaking at the event, the Ashanti Region Chairperson of MUSIGA, Augustina Addison, said that the driving force behind the organisation of the awards is to bring struggling music talents to stardom and offer recognition for the efforts they are putting in to be appreciated.

Among the winners were DJ Khasty, crowned Emerging Best DJ Mixtape of the Year, and Quame Ikon, who clinched the title of Emerging Afrobeat Artiste of the Year. Lover Bwoy’s track seized the limelight as the Emerging Afrobeat Song of the Year, and Plug Dancers’ mesmerising moves earned them the title of Emerging Dance Group of the Year.

Queen Victoria, a rising star, bagged three awards, one for Emerging Artiste of the Year, Emerging Gospel Artiste of the Year and another for Emerging Songwriter of the Year.

The night also saw remarkable performances by Wofaasie Agyeman, Apostle Ruth Ewool, Rycon Winner, Joseph Mensah, and Kweku Darlington, captivating the audience with their musical prowess.

The awards, featuring categories like Emerging Gospel Artiste of the Year and Emerging Most Popular DJ of the Year, showcased the diverse talents thriving in the Ashanti Region. With 89 nominees and 77 qualified contenders, the winners were chosen based on their exceptional works in the previous years and through votes from the general public and the board.

The night was not only about honouring emerging talents but also acknowledging the industry veterans. MUSIGA Honouring Awards were presented to Osei-Tutu Kwabena, I.K. Boachie Dankwah, and Akonoba J.K., paying tribute to their remarkable contributions to the music world.

With the rhythm of success resonating through the venue, the Ashanti Region Emerging Music Awards 2023 not only celebrated talent but also set the stage for a promising future in the region’s music industry.