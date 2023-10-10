‘We’ll End NDC Dominance In Amenfi West’

Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, the newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Wassa Amenfi West Constituency of the Western Region says he is poised to win the seat to end the dominance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency.

Although in the political history and dynamics of the constituency, the seat alternated between the NDC and the NPP, in recent past. However, the NDC seem to be having a firm grip on the constituency.

The NPP parliamentary candidate has expressed confidence in leading the party to snatch the parliamentary seat from the NDC in 2024.

He asserted that the current NDC MP for the area has done virtually nothing to improve on the people’s living standards.

“Samreboi is one of the biggest cocoa districts in the Western Region and the country as a whole, but look at our roads, very terrible and the MP is doing nothing about it,” he pointed out.

“That is why I am offering myself to represent you in Parliament so I can fight for what is due the people from government,” he added.

Mr. Afrifa was speaking at an extraordinary congress organised by the NPP at Samreboi on Saturday during which he was elected unopposed.

He said winning power thrived on unity and togetherness, and that the level of support he had received from the party members and executives in the constituency was an indication of the readiness of the NPP to snatch the seat from the NDC in the constituency.

“I want to appeal to the settler farmers here to support the NPP. Now when you go to the Northern Region, the NPP is taking over so I want to urge my friends from the North who are here to also vote for the NPP in the next general elections,” he stressed.

He added, “I have worked with so many organisations for over 26 years, and now established businesses on my own and created job opportunities for most of the youth in the area.”

“I want you to support me to be able to pilot the constituency to the Promised Land,” he indicated.

The parliamentary candidate later donated a brand new Mahindra pick-up to the Wassa Amenfi West Constituency office of the NPP to assist in the 2024 electioneering campaign of the party in the area.

The Western Regional Chairman of the NPP, Francis Ndedesia took delivery of the car and subsequently handed it over to the Constituency Chairman, Obed Asamoah.

The Regional Chairman admonished the NPP activists in the constituency to preach the good works of the current government to the people, to convince them to vote for NPP in the 2024 general elections.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi