2024 GRDA Calls For Entries

The organisers of the annual Ghana Reggae Dancehall Awards (GRDA) have opened nominations for this year’s edition of the awards.

The event is aimed at rewarding personalities who have over the years contributed immensely towards the development of the reggae dancehall music in the country.

Artistes, producers, and stakeholders in the reggae and dancehall music industry are encouraged to submit their works for consideration.

The organisers disclosed that songs or albums must have been released between August 1, 2023 and August 31, 2024, to qualify.

The organisers added that entries can be submitted through the website www.ghrdawards.com or via email at reggaedancehallawardsghana2023@gmail.com.

According to the organisers, submissions must clearly indicate the category being applied for, stressing that the names of the artistes and producers must be clearly stated for each entry. Deadline for entries is November 30, 2024.

The organisers expressed strong optimism that this year’s event, which is the second edition, would see a tremendous improvement of last year’s event.

The second edition of the annual Ghana Reggae Dancehall Awards was launched on Thursday, October 3, at the Accra Tourist Information Centre.

It aims to fill a significant gap in the Ghanaian music industry, and it is dedicated solely to reggae and dancehall music in Ghana.

The launch ceremony, which was attended by music industry stakeholders including reggae dancehall acts, highlighted the significance of the awards scheme, which celebrates excellence in reggae and dancehall music across the nation.

Established in 2022, the awards scheme has quickly become a premier event in Ghana’s music scene, recognising and rewarding talented artistes and industry players alike.